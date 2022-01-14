Aldi is to create more than 30 new jobs in Carlow and Kilkenny in 2022

Aldi is to create 32 new jobs in Carlow and Kilkenny this year.

The retailer says the roles are part of it’s plans to recruit and train up to 600 new store employees around this country in 2022.

It also announced plans to increase pay for its workers at the nine stores across Kilkenny and Carlow saying Store Assistants will earn up to €14.90 an hour, while its entry rate of pay will be €12.90 an hour.

Job opportunities will be available at store assistant, assistant manager and store manager levels with details on how to apply available on the Aldi website.

Niall O’Connor, Aldi Group Managing Director said: “We are delighted to create 32 new roles to join the store teams in Counties Carlow and Kilkenny”

“Our amazing colleagues are central to everything we do at Aldi and remain one of the key factors in our success, and we’re looking forward to hiring new members for our team to provide an even better in-store experience for our customers.”

Details of the local job opportunities are available online.