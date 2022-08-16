KCLR News

Alert issued over suspicious activity by three masked men in Co Carlow

Appeal for information about three men who were seen wearing facemasks and dark clothing in the Ratheden area, near Bagenalstown, on Tuesday afternoon

Photo of Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle16/08/2022

Suspicious activity by three men in Co Carlow has sparked an appeal for information.

The men who were seen wearing facemasks and dark clothing in the Ratheden area, near Bagenalstown, on Tuesday afternoon, are the subject of a community text alert.

Gardai are asking anyone with information about these men to contact Bagenalstown Garda Station.

