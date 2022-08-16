KCLR News
Alert issued over suspicious activity by three masked men in Co Carlow
Appeal for information about three men who were seen wearing facemasks and dark clothing in the Ratheden area, near Bagenalstown, on Tuesday afternoon
Suspicious activity by three men in Co Carlow has sparked an appeal for information.
The men who were seen wearing facemasks and dark clothing in the Ratheden area, near Bagenalstown, on Tuesday afternoon, are the subject of a community text alert.
Gardai are asking anyone with information about these men to contact Bagenalstown Garda Station.