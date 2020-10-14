All household visits banned from tomorrow night as the fight against Covid-19 steps up

Cabinet has agreed to ban all household visits nationwide from tomorrow.

That’s in all cases, except on compassionate grounds and for essential reasons like childcare.

While Monaghan, Cavan and Donegal are all set to be moved onto level four restrictions.

It comes as more than 2,300 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed across the island of Ireland today, setting new daily records in both the Republic & North.

There were 1,217 in the North & 1,095 cases here with seven in Kilkenny & less than five in Carlow.

Full breakdown: