All Ireland winning Kilkenny hurler Eoin Murphy is the latest recruit to Carlow based Stryve

A Kilkenny All-Star hurler is the new Business Development Manager for an expanding tech company in Carlow.

Eoin Murphy takes up the position with private cloud and security business Stryve, working with its growing clientele in developing new opportunities and managing key accounts.

Since graduating with a Sports Degree from Waterford Institute of Technology, Eoin has combined his busy hurling schedule with a career in sales.

He has worked as a medical rep with Phoenix Labs, at SME Finance and Leasing DAC, and with Michael Lyng Motors in Kilkenny.

The goalkeeper from Glenmore is best known for his four All Ireland senior medals and two All-Stars.