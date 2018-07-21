All support welcome as annual Relay for Life Kilkenny begins this afternoon

Hundreds of people are expected to turn out at one of the biggest local fundraisers for the Irish Cancer Society in Kilkenny today.

The annual Relay for Life Kilkenny is taking place from 3 o’clock this afternoon at the Rugby Club on the Waterford Road, and will continue until 3 o’clock tomorrow.

There’ll also be plenty of events and attractions for the younger crowd.

One of the organisers, Patsy Cummins says there will even be a special teddy bear clinic today.

The Candle of Hope ceremony takes place tonight at 9.30pm, while before that a special soccer match has been organised with some of the top League of Ireland players coming to participate from 7.30pm.