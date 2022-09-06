KCLR Blog

Kilkenny’s All Ireland Camogie champions fundraising for team holiday

A GoFundme page has been set up to help the victorious O'Duffy Cup team get away on a break.

Photo of Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle06/09/2022
Photo (c) INPHO/Ashley Cahill

”Nothing is too small” says the Kilkenny camogie captain as they embark on a campaign for a team holiday.,

A fundraiser has been started to get the girls a deserved break following a hugely successful year that saw them win the All Ireland championship.

Team getaways like this are common for men’s senior intercounty teams.

Anyone in a position to donate can do so through a GoFundme page that’s been set up.

Aoife Prendergast who lifted the O’Duffy Cup as captain says they would really appreciate any support that people can offer.

Photo of Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle06/09/2022