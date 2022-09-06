KCLR Blog
Kilkenny’s All Ireland Camogie champions fundraising for team holiday
A GoFundme page has been set up to help the victorious O'Duffy Cup team get away on a break.
”Nothing is too small” says the Kilkenny camogie captain as they embark on a campaign for a team holiday.,
A fundraiser has been started to get the girls a deserved break following a hugely successful year that saw them win the All Ireland championship.
Team getaways like this are common for men’s senior intercounty teams.
Anyone in a position to donate can do so through a GoFundme page that’s been set up.
Aoife Prendergast who lifted the O’Duffy Cup as captain says they would really appreciate any support that people can offer.