Almost €24 million in funding announced for roads across Kilkenny and Carlow

Almost €24 million in funding has been announced today for roads across Kilkenny and Carlow.

The windfall will see €16,795,195 invested in Kilkenny, while Carlow is getting €7,184,268.

The funding announcement has come as a welcome surprise to local councillors, who’ll use the allocation to maintain and improve several local routes.

Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick was among those celebrating the news at this morning’s meeting of Castlecomer Municipal District.

He says the investment is coming at an opportune time to carry out several key works in the area;

“This is a huge chunk of money, that’ll go to each Municipal District for restoration and improvement of our roads, as well as drainage and restoration of bridges” the Fianna Fáil man explained. “It’s for general works like that, that are taking place in the area. So it’s very significant to be getting almost €17 million for this so early in February.”