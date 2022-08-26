Almost €80,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis found on Kilkenny Waterford border

Almost €80,000 worth of drugs has been seized on the Kilkenny Waterford border.

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí last night at about 8:45pm searched a property in Ferrybank.

They discovered 1.1kg of cocaine, valued at €76,650, with a further €1,740 of cannabis.

The haul will now be sent for further analysis.

Two men, one aged in his twenties, the other a teenager, were arrested and are being detained at Waterford Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996.