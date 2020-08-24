KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Almost half a million euro allocated to IT Carlow & Waterford IT to assist with the mental health & well being of their students

Carlow gets Є242,000 & Waterford Є239,000

Avatar Edwina Grace 24/08/2020
IT Carlow (Google Maps)

Close to half a million euro’s been allocated to two third level facilities in the region to aid students’ mental health & well being.

IT Carlow’s to get 242 thousand with 239 thousand for Waterford Institute of Technology.

Carlow Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan says it’s part of a national package worth 5 millino euro to recruit additional student counsellors & assistant psychologists as well as the implementation of the framework Consent in HEIs and the implementation of the soon to be published National Student Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Framework”.

Close