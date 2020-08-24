Almost half a million euro allocated to IT Carlow & Waterford IT to assist with the mental health & well being of their students

Close to half a million euro’s been allocated to two third level facilities in the region to aid students’ mental health & well being.

IT Carlow’s to get 242 thousand with 239 thousand for Waterford Institute of Technology.

Carlow Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan says it’s part of a national package worth 5 millino euro to recruit additional student counsellors & assistant psychologists as well as the implementation of the framework Consent in HEIs and the implementation of the soon to be published National Student Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Framework”.