”Amanda lit up every room she entered, she was beautiful inside and out” Cllr Andrea Dalton pays tribute to Amanda Kinsella

The young woman who was killed in a tragic road accident outside Donegal Town on Friday has been named as local woman Amanda Kinsella from Carlow.

Amanda was a passenger on a private bus when she was seriously injured when she fell from the moving bus and was struck by a passing vehicle. Amanda was airlifted by helicopter to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin where she passed away that evening.

Local Fianna Fail Cllr Andrea Dalton who knows Amanda’s family has been paying tribute. ”The whole community of Carlow and Bennekerry were plunged into mourning on Friday even at the sudden loss of 27 year old Amanda Kinsella from Bennekerry. Amanda was a truly beautiful woman inside and out. Amanda had the most beautiful radiant smile that lit up every room she entered.

She was kind and fun and full of adventure. Amanda was also an accomplished footballer and is dearly missed by her teammates. Heartfelt thoughts to her dad Mono, her mum Trish, brother David and sister Ashling who were so proud of their Amanda and love her dearly. Please know your community our holding you in our thoughts and heart right now.”