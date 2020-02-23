Amber Women’s Refuge will be holding a workshop on how to spot domestic abuse in clients

Local salon workers and beauticians are being encouraged to take part in a campaign to assist domestic abuse victims.

Kilkenny’s Amber Women’s Refuge will host a workshop tomorrow (Monday) in Springhill Court Hotel from 11am until 1pm.

The aim is to educate local hairdressers and beauticians on how they can spot the signs of abuse from their clients.

The refuge’s outreach worker Sarah Kearns told KCLR that she hopes to see salons become a place where women in need feel comfortable and safe reaching out for help.