Ambulance takes six hours to respond to woman in Carlow following fall down a stairs

It took nearly six hours for an ambulance to get to a woman in Carlow who had fallen down the stairs last Friday night.

Her partner PJ told KCLR Live earlier about the long wait they experienced following the incident despite being told she was a priority case.

He described making the initial call to the emergency services just before 8 o clock and then subsequent calls to follow up when the ambulance still hadn’t arrived.

PJ said it was after 1.15 am when the paramedics got there and even then they needed additional support:

“We actually had to call in reinforcements from the fire station to put her on a backboard and to keep her neck and head still in case she had done a spinal injury,” said PJ.

“She was in quite a lot of pain at the time and she was very distressed, but the ambulance crew put in the call to the fire station and within 15 minutes the first responders came”.