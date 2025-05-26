TD for North-West Kilkenny and North Tipperary Michael Lowry has welcomed the decision by Comcast to drop its action against him, over the awarding of Ireland’s second mobile phone licence in 1996.

Businessman Denis O’Brien’s company Esat Digiphone won the licence, though the Moriarty tribunal later found that it was “beyond doubt” O’Brien had received information from then-Minister for Communications Lowry.

The tribunal found that over a three-year period, Deputy Lowry had received payments from O’Brien, in the form of “clandestine” property dealings involving third parties.

Both men have refuted the tribunal’s findings.

In a statement, Deputy Lowry said that “I am pleased that the two sets of High Court proceedings initiated against me over 25 years ago by the international Media giant, Comcast International are discontinued with immediate effect.”

He expressed that he was “happy” Comcast have agreed to discharge his costs in the case.

He noted further that “After extensive discovery, prolonged investigation, intense scrutiny, with a lengthy and costly legal process, my stated position has been validated.”

Referring to his department colleagues of the time, he said that “This termination of the challenge by media giants Comcast represents a vindication for the proper, professional and dedicated work carried out by the department officials at the time, who have suffered repeated slurs on their reputation despite fulfilling their duties with independence and professionalism.”

He concluded by making reference to the outstanding case against him currently being pursued by Communications firm Persona, which he said would be “defended with the same vigour and certainty.”

The Comcast consortium included businessman Declan Ganley, Bord na Mona and RTÉ.