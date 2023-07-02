An Bord Pleanála gives green light for construction of new hotel and apartment complex in Kilkenny City

An Bord Pleanála has given the green light for the construction of a new hotel and apartment complex at Lower New St/Walkin St in Kilkenny City.

The project which has approval subject to twenty conditions comprises of a five-storey hotel with 154 bedrooms, and three apartment blocks with a total of 49 apartments.

It involves the demolition of existing structures and was initially submitted to Kilkenny County Council in 2020 and later revised based on the council’s feedback.

After an appeal was made to An Bord Pleanála in 2021, the development has now been approved,

The decision was made on June 22, 2023, following an inspection and recommendation from the Board’s inspector.

