An estimated €620million in overpaid tax has yet to be claimed from Revenue by people in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country

An estimated €620million in overpaid tax has yet to be claimed from Revenue according to Taxback.com

The Kilkenny-headquartered company says the money dates back to 2019 with a surplus of up to €300million recorded for 2021 alone.

The accountancy firm’s analysis also shows the value of tax refunds increased by 74% between 2020 and 2021, to an average refund of €1,880.

Joanny Murphy is CEO of Taxback.com and says “Generally people that are PAYE workers don’t expect to get tax back, they think that their payroll department take care of all of that, they simply look at what comes into their bank account at the end of the week or the end of the month and they think that everything is taken care of”.

She adds “Anybody that’s had medical bills, dental treatment, that have children in college, perhaps a loved one in a nursing home, there’s a whole plethora of different tax reliefs and refunds and rebates that are available to everybody in the State”.