An extra school minibus is to be provided for children in South Kilkenny

An extra minibus is being provided to get children from South Kilkenny to secondary school next week.

So says Minister John Paul Phelan who claims around a dozen families in Mullinavat and the Tullogher areas are now sorted with school transport.

However plenty more primary school children trying to get to Ballyhale are still without a seat on the bus.

Minister Phelan says more flexibility is needed when it comes to applying the rules for concessionary tickets.