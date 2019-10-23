KCLR NewsNews & Sport
You can have your survey on Carlow’s food and drinks industry through an online survey
A food strategy is being developed to attract more visitors & business support
Anyone working in the food and drink sector in Carlow is being asked to share their views as a county wide strategy is being created for the first time.
The idea is to develop a roadmap for supporting the industry locally.
As part of the consultation process, the Local Enterprise Office is hoping to hear from people working in hospitality & tourism, local food producers & retailers.
You can take part in an online survey until the 8th of November.