You can have your survey on Carlow’s food and drinks industry through an online survey

A food strategy is being developed to attract more visitors & business support

KCLR96FM News & Sport 23/10/2019

Anyone working in the food and drink sector in Carlow is being asked to share their views as a county wide strategy is being created for the first time.

The idea is to develop a roadmap for supporting the industry locally.

As part of the consultation process, the Local Enterprise Office is hoping to hear from people working in hospitality & tourism, local food producers & retailers.

You can take part in an online survey until the 8th of November.

