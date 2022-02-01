An Post confirms the price of a stamp is going up next month

It will cost an extra 15 cent to send a letter anywhere in Ireland, from next month.

An Post have announced increases to the price of both national and international stamps, starting from the 1st of March.

The price of an international stamp will increase to € 2.20 and a standard national letter stamp is going up to €1.25.

There will be no increase in the price of ten-stamp booklets priced €11.00.

David McRedmond, CEO of An Post said the “increases are essential to cover rising costs”.

But he said they will mitigate the impact on SME’s by “increasing discounts available to them, while freezing the price of ten-stamp booklet for consumers and offering regular price promotions”.