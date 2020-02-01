An Post launch investigation after Carlow residents report missing or delayed post

An investigation is underway into reports of missing post in Carlow.

People in certain areas of the town have reported not getting their mail recently and An Post has now issued a statement to KCLR News.

They say they regret that some post for Ashgrove, the Tullow Road, Riverview Close, Cherrymount Drive, Askea Lawns, and the Staplestown Road has been delayed.

They say they are doing everything possible to make sure all outstanding mail is delivered and that a “full investigation into this serious situation is underway”.