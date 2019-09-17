An Post team up with local Gardai for new text alert scheme

Gardai and An Post have launched a new text alert scheme which aims to tackle crime throughout the counties of Carlow and Kilkenny.

The new initiative will see text alerts sent to local postmen and women to let them know of any suspicious or criminal activity in area.

More than 100 postal workers have signed up to support the measure.

It’s an extension of the current community text alert system, which has helped to reduce the number of burglaries across the Garda division by 65 per cent over the last 6 years.