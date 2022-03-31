Angel statues missing from St Kieran’s Cemetery in Kilkenny City

Gardaí have issued a renewed appeal for information about thieves who stole statues from a graveyard in Kilkenny city.

A family noticed the two angel effigies had been taken from a grave in St Kieran’s Cemetery on the Hebron Road on Monday evening.

They were last seen in their usual position the previous Wednesday (23rd March).

Garda Mick Whelan has been telling KCLR it’s “A senseless crime and obviously very upsetting for the family concerned to have something taken from the grave like that it’s a very personal and the family are upset”.

He adds “Obviously we want to try and locate those angel statues so if anybody has any information in relation to that our colleagues in Kilkenny would like to hear from people so anybody who saw suspicious in St Kieran’s Cemetery on the Hebron Road”.