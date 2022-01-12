Anger in South Kilkenny as 2 major road projects fail to get funding for 2022

It’s emerged that two major road projects in the South East are not being funded this year.

Councillors in South Kilkenny vocalised their anger and disappointment as they learned the news. at their monthly meeting earlier.

Senior Council Engineer Seamus Kavanagh informed them that the N24 Waterford to Cahir Scheme and the N25 Glenmore (New Ross bypass) to Waterford Scheme had not been allocated funding from Transport Infrastructure Ireland for 2022.

He said guidance has been sought from the TII as to how Kilkenny County Council should proceed in relation to the 2 projects.

“I don’t think they care too much about us down here” -Cathaoirleach of the Piltown Municipal District Pat Dunphy

Cathaoirleach Pat Dunphy described the news as “a hell of a blow to the South East” and suggested that the local authority would write to the Minister and Department of Transport to spell out what it means for the region.

He said they as members will have to contest it on the grounds that failure to fund the projects will have an impact on safety and business and pointed out also that planning applications for housing are being held up as a result.

Councillor Eamon Aylward said it is “sickening” how the region is being left aside while Councillors Ger Frisby, Fidelis Doherty and Tomás Breathnach echoed the sentiments of their colleagues.

A request to meet with the elected members representing the South East region in the Dáil and Seanad was also made at the meeting.