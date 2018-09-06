Tributes paid to former Mount Leinster Rangers and Carlow camogie star Ann-Marie Ralph

Tributes are being paid to a young Carlow woman who has died of cancer.

Ann-Marie Ralph was from Borris but had been living in Galway.

She was an avid sports fan and had been teaching PE.

Carlow Camogie took to their Facebook page to say what a talented player she was for both club and county.

Her club, Mount Leinster Rangers, have paid the following tribute through a statement released on Thursday morning.

“Mount Leinster Rangers Camogie and Ladies Football Club would like to offer it’s most sincere condolences to Andy, Sean, Mary, Michael, Theresa, her family, wider circle of friends and playing colleagues, on the devastating and untimely death of Ann-Marie.

As a long time servant of our club Ann-Marie was a fantastic player, a strong, leader and a tireless worker. She represented the red and black with unparalleled pride and passion. She brought an avid enthusiasm to her playing years with Carlow County Teams.

It was an honour to have played with her and a privilege to have had the opportunity to teach, work with and learn from such a committed, determined and inspirational person, in camogie and in life.

She leaves an everlasting memory.

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”