Annual Christmas carol service returns to St. Mary’s Cathedral this evening

A special festive event is returning to St. Mary’s Cathedral in Kilkenny this evening as they play host to their annual carol service.

It’ll be the first time that the event will be held without restrictions since Christmas 2019.

The service will get underway at 7.30pm, and will feature combined choirs and singers, singing a range of Christmas carols.

Mary Kealy is one of the organisers of the event. Speaking to KCLR, she said “It’s always a packed venue, so come early to get your seats. Many attendees also say this annual event marks the start of their Christmas.”