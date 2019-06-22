Annual Kilkenny Kids Mini Marathon cancelled due to inclement weather

The annual Kids Mini Marathon in Kilkenny has been cancelled Sunday’s forecast claims another event.

While Carlow and Kilkenny are expected to see temperatures as high as 18 degrees today, heavy rains are forecast tomorrow.

As such, organisers have taken the decision to postpone the event for the time being.

It was due to be held in the grounds of Kilkenny Castle.

“We are deeply disappointed for all the children looking forward to taking part but in the interest of their safety, comfort and enjoyment, it is not possible to hold the event in the heavy rain that is forecast” says Sanrda Lanigan in speaking to KCLR.

“The event is aimed at children of all ages and tries to show children that exercise is fun with all children receiving a medal for doing their best so the decision to cancel was difficult and not taken lightly.”

Organisers do hope to reschedule later in the year and apologise once again for any inconvenience caused.