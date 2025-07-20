One of the pre-Covid highlights of the social calendar is set to make a return to Kilkenny this November.

Kilkenny GAA Kitman Denis “Rackard” Cody has confirmed that his annual festive seniors party, which had been put on hiatus during the pandemic, will return.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event will take place in the Newpark hotel on the 23rd of November, some 46 years after the first edition of the annual celebration took place.

Speaking on the Saturday show, Cody discussed the details of the event.

“The lunch will be at 1 o’clock, and the event will be going on until maybe 6, 7, or 8 o’clock in the evening, and tickets will be on sale, Joe Malone is going to help out with that, and it’ll be either a ticket or an invitation only, so anyone that wants to get their ticket in time, and it doesn’t matter where you’re from, any part of Ireland, you’re welcome to come along, and join in the occasion.”