Annual service being held in Kilkenny today for families of missing people

Family and friends of missing Callan woman Jo Jo Dullard are marking yet another year since her disappearance later.

It will be 26 years on Tuesday since the 21 year old was last seen in Moone in Co Kildare as she tried to make her way home to Callan.

An annual service will be held at the Missing Person’s monument in the Castle Park in Kilkenny today.

Family friend Fr Willie Purcell says it’s important to stop and remember:

“The important thing, I think, is that we don’t forget.

“You know, life is busy. Covid has taken over our lives. We’re all doing lots of things that we never did before.

“Yes, we have more time maybe to think and reflect but we’re thinking and reflecting about Covid.

“It’s just important that we don’t forget.”