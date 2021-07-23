Another 2.2 million euro promised for new library headquarters in Kilkenny

Another 2.2 million euro has been promised to help deliver Kilkenny’s new state of the art library.

Minister Heather Humphreys made the latest funding announcement on a visit to the city this morning.

More than 2 million was already granted to develop the old Mayfair building as a Library headquarters for the city and county but the local authority had applied for more.

Chief Executive of the county council Collette Byrne says the entire project will cost more than 6 million.

“It’s additional funding. We had already got a grant of 2.4 million and we sought additional funding from the Department and thankfully the Minister announced that additional funding this morning”.

She said the council will still have to find matched funding but they have tendered the project and all going to plan they would hope to be on site with a contractor probably by October.