Another charity event crossing new bridge from South Kilkenny to Wexford has sold out

A second event to allow locals access Ireland’s longest bridge, before it officially opens to traffic has also sold out.

Yesterday evening a second event, taking place this weekend, was announced for the brand new Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy bridge which is due to open next week.

1,000 tickets went on sale online at 6pm yesterday for the fundraising walk on Saturday afternoon and they are all gone.

Tim Butler from Kilkenny council says people will need to get their early for the 1 o’ clock start.