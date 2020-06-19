Another hurdle cleared in journey towards Technological University for the South East

The IT Carlow branch chairman for the Teachers Union of Ireland says he can’t promise that an application to form a Technological University for the South East will be submitted this year.

The Education Minister Joe McHugh recently vowed in the Dail that all the funding was in place and the application would go in before the year is out.

One stumbling block was removed this week when lecturers in Carlow voted to change to a semester style model of teaching which would mirror the method used in Waterford and make a merger easier.

But TUI branch chairman at IT Carlow Claus Derenda says it’s too soon to promise a deal will be done this year as a Memorandum of Understanding still has to be approved.