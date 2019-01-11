Another protest planned as fight for 24/7 cardiac care in the South East goes on

People from across the South East are to protest again at the lack of round-the-clock cardiac care in the region.

Provisions at University Hospital Waterford are for a 9am to 5pm weekday service – outside that patients must travel to Cork or Dublin.

The next planned demonstration will see people gather from 1:45pm on Saturday, Jan 19th, from The Glen in Waterford travelling down Bridge Street, The Quay and finishing at John Roberts Square.

Councillor Breda Gardner’s been telling KCLR News that the issue was heightened again with further incidents recently where patients had to go outside of the region for vital care.