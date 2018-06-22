KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Another warning issued to conserve water in areas of Kilkenny due to shortage
With another very warm spell on the way a warning is going out about conserving our water.
Already last night the reservoir serving Ballyhale, Floodhall and Knocktopher had to be shut off due to a supply shortage.
It was switched back on early this morning but homes and businesses in that area are being asked to be mindful.
While customers in the Bennettsbridge area are now also being asked to conserve their water.