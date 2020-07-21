Anti-speeding measures introduced to protect Kilkenny primary school students

The road of a Kilkenny primary school is set to become safer for its students.

Speeding has long been a problem for concerned parents at St Patrick’s National School in Clogh.

At yesterday’s meeting of Castlecomer Municipal District, it was decided that new road signage and extra safety meaures will be implemented in August, ahead of students returning to school.

Councillor Pat Fitzpatrick says the changes in the area are long overdue:

“Speeding at Clogh National School has been an issue for a number of years, and health and safety outside our schools is paramount. We want to ensure that all schools have plenty of clear road markings, it’s very important” he told KCLR News.