Antigen test kits already taken off the shelves in Carlow and Kilkenny have now been recalled

Some antigen test kits are being recalled due to a contamination issue.

Ireland’s medicines watchdog, the HPRA, had already advised retailers in Carlow and Kilkenny and right across the country to remove the Genrui test from their shelves.

The brand was for sale in some Dunnes and Lidl supermarkets.

The manufacturer has now investigated a high number of false positive results for Covid-19.

It says it has found a problem with two particular batches and is recalling them.