Anybody in Carlow, Kilkenny and beyond who tried to capitalise on the Bank of Ireland glitch last evening will have to pay back monies that weren’t in their account

A warning’s going out to those who may have availed of a glitch which allowed some Bank of Ireland customers to withdraw or transfer funds that weren’t in their account.

Such cash will have to be paid back.

Queues had formed at ATM’s across the country last night, as some rushed to withdraw cash after transferring non-existent funds to their Revolut accounts.

In a statement this morning Bank of Ireland says in such cases the transfers and withdrawals will be applied to customer accounts today, while the technical issue which impacted a number of its services has now been fixed.

But the financial institution is urging anybody who may be in financial difficulty because of overdrawing on their account, to contact them.