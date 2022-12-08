Appeal continues for witnesses to Monday evening shooting in Carlow town estate

If someone with information is uncomfortable talking to local Gardaí in Carlow they can call the station in Kilkenny in full confidence.

That’s the message as Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to talk to them about the shooting at The Laurels Estate on Monday evening.

Shots were fired from a car at about six o’clock at two men who it’s believed were trying to buy a car at the time.

Garda Lisa Mullins says she’d be more than happy to talk privately to anyone who might be able to help them with their investigation:

“If they don’t feel comfortable contacting Gardaí in Carlow they can contact Kilkenny and just leave a message or look for myself, I’ll speak to them myself and deal with them directly, there’s no hassle at all”.

She says “We’re just appealing to people if anybody may have witnessed anything in the area that evening Gardaí in Carlow will treat anyone with the strictest of privacy’.

And Garda Mullins adds that it was a ‘Busy time of the evening, people are coming home from work, kids are out and about, someone could have been putting up decorations, there’s always someone coming or going and it could be the smallest thing could help”.

