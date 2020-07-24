Appeal for information after a trailer is stolen in Kilkenny

Gardai are appealing for information after a trailer was stolen in Kilkenny in the early hours of yesterday morning

Thieves made off with the trailer from the Burnchurch – Cuffesgrange area sometime between 3am and 4am on Thursday morning.

They say a white van and dark jeep were in the area at the time.

If you spotted anything suspicious in the area, you are asked to contact Gardai in Kilkenny on 056 777 5000.