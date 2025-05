Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred in the Kilmanagh area.

Between April 26th and May 7th, a shed at a property in Ballycuddihy was broken into, and a number of items were stolen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident is being treated seriously, and Gardaí are appealing to the public for help.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area during that time – or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage – is asked to contact either Callan or Kilkenny Garda Stations.