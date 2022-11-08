Appeal for witnesses after a man with head injuries was found in a Carlow carpark

Gardaí in Carlow have issued an appeal for any witnesses after a man sustained head injuries following a suspected assault.

He was discovered in the early hours of Sunday morning in a carpark on Kennedy Avenue in the town.

The injured man was found lying on the ground and was bleeding from the head.

He was taken to St Luke’s hospital in Kilkenny for his injuries.

Anyone with any information or anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage relevant to the incident is being asked to contact Carlow Garda Station 059 9136620.