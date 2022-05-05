Appeal for witnesses after woman and teenage girl were seriously injured in a Carlow crash

A woman in her 40’s and a teenage girl are both in a serious condition following a crash in Co Carlow on Wednesday afternoon.

Both were airlifted from the scene after the blue Opel Corsa they were travelling in crashed into an articulated lorry near Ballybannon Cross at around 3pm.

They are still being treated for serious injuries at the Mater and Beaumont Hospitals in Dublin this morning.

The driver of the truck was unharmed in the crash.

The road was closed between Milford Cross and Clonmelsh, and between Ballybannon Cross and Mortarstown last night for a forensic examination to be carried out.

Both stretches of road have since re-opened to traffic.

Carlow Garda Superintendent Aidan Brennan has made an appeal for any witnesses to come forward:

“We are appealing for witnesses who were in the area at that time or anyone with dashcam footage or mobile phone footage of the incident to please contact us at Carlow Garda Station”

You can contact Carlow Gardaí on 059 9136620 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.