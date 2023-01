An appeal is being made for any witnesses to an assault in Kilkenny city in the early hours of the New Year.

An ambulance was called to the Hebron Road area at around 2.30am on Sunday 1st January after a man in his late teens received a punch to the face.

Anyone who saw anything is asked to contact Gardaí in Kilkenny on 056 7775000.

Gardaí would also like to hear from anyone with footage of the incident.