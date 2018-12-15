Appeal to help vulnerable Carlow family set up home for Christmas

There’s already been a strong response from KCLR Listeners after an appeal to help a vulnerable Carlow family but they still need your help.

A temporary home has been found for a woman and her three young children who’d been forced to sleep in their car outside the local Garda station over the past few nights.

The Carlow Women’s Refuge Campaign have found a house for them to stay until the end of January but while there is some furniture there is non of the other things you need to make a house a home.

Stephanie Hanlon from the campaign says they are looking for everything from pots and pans, to forks and knives, and sheets and duvets.

KCLR listeners have already offered some kitchen appliances and other items.

If you think you might be able to help leave a message on the Carlow Women’s Refuge Campaign Facebook page or ring 086 311 9991.