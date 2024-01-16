Appeal issued for help in tracking down those responsible for spate of thefts from vans in Kilkenny Carlow border area

An appeal’s been issued for help in tracking down those responsible for a spate of thefts from vans on the Kilkenny Carlow border.

Four were broken into in Paulstown at about 8pm on Sunday with tools taken from each.

Gardaí are looking to speak to anybody who might have information – in particular they’re keen to talk to occupants of a silver saloon car which was seen driving into a number of estates there at the time.

If you were in that vehicle, or noticed it and have CCTV or dashcam footage you’re asked to contact Gardaí at Thomastown on 056 77 54 150.