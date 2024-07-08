UPDATE (7am, Tues 9th July): He has been found and is safe and well. All who helped are thanked for the assistance.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of teenager missing from Co. Tipperary,

Lee Freeman (14) was last seen in the early hours of Sunday 7th July at approximately 4.30am in the Cappawhite Village area.

Lee is described as being approximately 5′ 3″ in height, with a slim build. He has short blonde/brown hair, and green eyes.

When last seen, Lee was wearing a black hoodie with red and white stripes on the arms, black tracksuit bottoms, and grey runners. He is also believed to be wearing a black Dunlop jacket.

Gardaí and Lee’s family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Garda Station on 062 80670, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.