Gardaí are trying to trace the whereabouts of 23-year-old Aaron Murphy who is missing from his home in Wicklow

He was last seen getting a bus from Ashford, County Wicklow travelling northbound on Friday morning, 21st June 2024 at approximately 9.30am.

Aaron is described as being 6 feet tall with a slim build. He has brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Aaron was wearing a black and grey tracksuit top, black tracksuit bottoms and dark-coloured runners. He was carrying a black sports bag.

Gardaí and Aaron’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Aaron’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 0404 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.