An appeal’s been issued for information on the whereabouts of a teenager missing from Co Kildare.

16-year-old Jessica Robinson from Athy hasn’t been seen since Wednesday (5th June).

She’s described as being about 5 feet 6 inches in height, is of slim build with long dark red/brown hair and brown eyes.

It’s understood Jessica was wearing a long grey pencil skirt, a black crop top, and white Adidas runners.

Anyone who can help track her down is asked to contact Athy Garda Station at 059-8634210, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.