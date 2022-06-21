Appeal issued for sightings of teenager Seán Carr who’s missing from Co Wexford

An appeal’s been issued for sightings of a teenager who’s missing from Co Wexford.

18-year-old Seán Carr from Killurin was last seen yesterday, Monday, 20th June.

He’s described as being 5 foot 6 inches in height with a slight build, his hair is dark brown and he has brown eyes.

Anybody with information’s asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.