Gardaí have renewed their appeal for a 16 year old missing from County Kildare.

Alvi Asllanaj was last seen in Athy on the morning of Wednesday, 8th May.

He’s described as being about 5foot, 5inches tall, is of slim build with black hair and was wearing a black bomber jacket, while polo-necked T-shirt as well as blue jeans.

Anybody with information’s asked to contact any Garda Station of the Garda Confidential Line: 1800 666 111.