Appeal launched to help track down 15-year-old Helen McDonnell who’s missing from Carlow
Anyone with information should contact a local garda station
There’s an appeal for help in tracing a teenage girl missing from Carlow.
15-year-old Helen McDonnell was last seen on the Killeshin road on Wednesday, 18th May.
She is described as being approximately 5 foot 1 inches in height, of slim build with dark brown shoulder-length hair, and blue eyes.
Anyone with any information on Helen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station