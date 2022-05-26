Appeal launched to help track down 15-year-old Helen McDonnell who’s missing from Carlow

There’s an appeal for help in tracing a teenage girl missing from Carlow.

15-year-old Helen McDonnell was last seen on the Killeshin road on Wednesday, 18th May.

She is described as being approximately 5 foot 1 inches in height, of slim build with dark brown shoulder-length hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information on Helen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station