Appeal launched to help track down 15-year-old Helen McDonnell who’s missing from Carlow

Anyone with information should contact a local garda station

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace26/05/2022

There’s an appeal for help in tracing a teenage girl missing from Carlow.

15-year-old Helen McDonnell was last seen on the Killeshin road on Wednesday, 18th May.

She is described as being approximately 5 foot 1 inches in height, of slim build with dark brown shoulder-length hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information on Helen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station

