Appeal Renewed For Man Missing From Wexford

Gardaí in have renewed their appeal for information in relation to missing person William Busher.

The 89 year old was last seen on January 4, 2018 in the Kilmore Quay area and reported missing by family members the following day.

He is described as approximately 5ft 10’ in height, of medium build and short grey hair. It is unknown what he was wearing when reported missing but he is known to drive a 141-WX registered Brown Nissan Qashqai.

Investigating officers are asking farmers / homeowners to check lands, sheds and outhouses and also Hotel and bed and breakfast owners to check guest lists etc.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gardaí at Wexford on 053 9165200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111.